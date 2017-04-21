Tech’s Von Essen in 2nd, Gretz in 3rd after Day 1 of CCC Multi-Events

HERMISTON, Ore. – Oregon Tech junior and defending CCC Champion Seth Gretz sits in third place through the first five of 10 disciplines in the decathlon and sophomore Amber Von Essen sits in second place through the first four events of seven in the Heptathlon at the Cascade Collegiate Conference Multi-Event Championships.

Gretz scored 3,297 points as the 13 decathletes in attendance completed the 100 meters, long jump, shot put, high jump and 400 meters. He is just 174 points behind leader Jason Bracken of Corban. Gretz finished first in the long jump, jumping 6.40 meters and first in the 400 with a time of 52.65. Gretz is behind his first-day pace he set last year, winning the event with 3,393.

Von Essen scored 2,607 points and is just 20 points behind Paige Dodd of Eastern Oregon who leads the event with 2,627 points. Von Essen set a personal record (PR) in all 4 events Thursday including winning the 100 Hurdles and setting a new school record in the 200 meter in 25.45.

The top-eight finishers will earn team points for the upcoming CCC Championships and the top-three will be considered all-conference. Friday’s schedule includes the 100 hurdles, discus, pole vault, javelin and 1,500 for the men in the Decathlon. The women will have the Long Jump, Javelin, and 800 meter Friday to conclude the Heptathlon.