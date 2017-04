Saturday, April 22, @ 9 am the Klamath County Museum will be holding a native plant sale. Species available include bleeding heart, arrowleaf buckwheat, sulfur buckwheat, scarlet gilia, columbine, iris, goldenrod, junegrass and wallflower. Proceeds from the sale will benefit the museum’s naturescape project. Plants are available on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last. Prices range from $5 to $10.

For more information contact the museum at (541) 882-1000.