Lady Owls Basketball Signs Three Point Shooter

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore.- Oregon Tech Head Women’s Basketball Coach Scott Meredith announced today the signing of Tayah Ranney to play basketball for the Lady Owls next season.

Ranney, a 5-9 guard, hails from Central Valley High School in Shasta Lake, California where she led the Falcons to back to back Northern Athletic League championships in 2014-15 & 2015-16 and a Northern Section Division IV championship in 2014-15.

This season she earned recognition as the Northern Section CIF Most Valuable Player while setting section and school records for Most 3-Point Shots in a Game (10), Most 3-Point Shots Made in a Season (112), Most Free Throws Made in a Season (235) and Most 3-Point Shots Made in a Career (374).

In addition, Ranney leaves Central Valley HS with a multitude of records including Most Points Scored in a Game (48), Most Free Throws Made in a Game (18), Most Points in a Season (711), Most Points Scored in a Career (1,939) and Most Free Throws Made in a Career (463). Her 711 points this season was the 9th highest in all of California.

Ranney, a 4-time Northern Athletic League 1St Team selection, was also a 4-time Northern Section 1st Team selection as well as a 4-time Record-Searchlight 1st Team selection. She was a 2-time Northern Athletic League MVP and the Action News Scholar-Athlete of the Week in January 2017. Her career total of 374 made 3-point shots is the 4th most in California girls’ basketball history ever.

“Tayah has had an amazing high school career,” stated Oregon Tech Head Coach Scott Meredith. “Her stats speak for themselves. She accomplished all of this while being the focal point of box & one and other junk defenses designed specifically for her. She is a well-rounded player who can fill the stat sheet. The best part about it is that she is still hungry and working incredibly hard to improve her game.”

This past season Ranney averaged 26.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 3.9 steals while hitting 82% of her free throws. Tayah is the daughter of Tracy Ranney of Palo Cedro, California and Danny Ranney of Redding, California. An honors student, she will be majoring in Medical Imaging Technology next fall.