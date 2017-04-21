Monday, May 1, from 5:30-8 p.m Klamath IDEA* (Inspire Development, Energize Acceleration) will host May’s IDEA Talk at MC’s on Main. This month’s presenter will be Gerald Holt, co-owner of Creatrex Education and a licensed commercial drone pilot. – Networking begins at 5:30 p.m. and the presentation will start at 6:15 p.m.

*Klamath IDEA is a community initiative dedicated to supporting the development of resources necessary to drive the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the region and encourage their use in the community.

Email: Rutledge@klamathcc.edu