This Sunday, April 23rd, the Klamath Community Band will be holding its spring concert at the Ross Ragland Theater. The concert, titled “Around the World in Eighty Minutes,” will begin at 2:00 in the afternoon. Musical selections celebrate diversity and feature musical traditions from six of the planet’s seven continents . Tickets are available through the RRT box office and online. The cost is $12 for adults and $7 for students and seniors; children 12 and under are free.