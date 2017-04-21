KidWind Takes Over Henley High This Weekend

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – Tomorrow at Henley High School, it’s the KidWind Challenge. The event is a way for students to learn about wind power and other renewable energy sources as well as hone their engineering skills, but done in a way that’s fun.
KidWind Challenge is Saturday April 22nd, from 9am-noon at Henley for local students in 4th grade or higher. 15 teams will compete by testing the performance of their handcrafted wind turbines and present their design process to the judges.
A panel of judges will evaluate each team for their wind turbine’s energy output and design, the documentation of the design process and their knowledge of wind and renewable energy. The teams placing 1st and 2nd in both the middle school and high school divisions will qualify for the 2017 National KidWind Challenge being held at the American Wind Energy Association (AWEA) WINDPOWER 2017 conference in Anaheim, CA in May.
The National KidWind Challenge was made possible through the leadership and contributions from AWEA, GE, Pattern Energy, and Vernier Software & Technology. The KidWind Challenge Events and other local supporting events are sponsored by Alliant Energy, Appalachian Energy Center, Avangrid Renewables, Bonneville Environmental Foundation, Dominion, EDP Renewables, ENEL Green Power North America, Google, National Society for Black Engineers, and Southern Power.
For more information about the KidWind Challenge, visit: kidwindchallenge.org.