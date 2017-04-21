A Sneak Peek Into The New KCSD Offices

  • Home > 
2017/04/21
By: Christy Lynn

 

Klamath Falls, Ore. – It has that “new building smell” for sure.  It’s not done yet but by June/July it should be filled with employees and fully functioning.

More to come, but here’s some pictures….  Here’s the future front entrance, lobby from the inside:

KCSD new lobby/front entrance


KCSD office spaces


KCSD Print Shop


KCSD Food Warehouse





Multimedia