You “Otter” Take Part In This 5K At The Aquarium This Saturday

Newport, Ore. – The Oregon Coast Aquarium is all about animals, but on this Saturday, April 22nd a lot of humans will be there too. It’s the 5th annual Oregon Coast Aquarium 5K & Kids’ Dash.

The 5K is open to all forms of runners whether you’re fast, slow or in the middle, then the Kids’ Dash is for little ones between the ages of 2 – 9 years old. Parents can come too, the Kids Dash is a 1K on a closed course that goes through the Aquarium’s grounds.

All participants will get a race bib, photo and free admission to the Aquarium for the day. Proceeds that day will benefit the animal care fund at the aquarium.

$35 dollars to enter the 5K and $20 dollars for the Kids race. If you register on or before March 31st you can get a $5 dollar discount.

T-shirts are able to pre-order for $5 and will be on sale the day of the race. But if you get your shirt that day, keep in mind sizes might be limited.

The Oregon Coast Aquarium 5K & Kids’ Dash is made possible thanks to the following: the Newport News Times, Portland Running Company, Sisters Fruit Company and the City of Newport, Oregon.

Get more information and register online at: http://bit.ly/OCAq5k17

The Oregon Coast Aquarium 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Rd., Newport, OR. www.aquarium.org, 541-867-3474.