This Summer You May Be Having Your Lattes Delivered To Your Work

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Earlier this week at the Klamath County Board of Commissioners Business Meeting, County Fiscal Manager Jason Link asked the Board for a Supplemental Budget that will provide funding for multiple building improvements to the main County Library and the parking lot at the Sprague River Branch.
The amount of money needed was more than the current budget, so the Commissioners approved the Library Service District to reallocate funds from Reserve For Future Expenditures to Capital Outlay to accommodate the costs for the current year.
Following Mr. Link was Christy Davis, Library Service District Director. She asked the Board to issue a Request For Quote – for a coffee kiosk plumbing retrofit project in the Main County Library. This is why – the Friends of the Library bookstore will be moving to a new spot in the library.
Along with that, the non profit group Klamath County Transitions Project (KCTP), which is part of the Educational District – will be opening a job training coffee kiosk for students inside the library bookstore. KCTP students will sell coffee and related items to the public a few days a week. They also will eventually be able to deliver coffee to a few locations in the downtown area. The students are training to be baristas, and they’re hoping to start the kiosk service in June or July. Human Bean, Dutch Brothers and Carriage Works have been indispensible said Davis, in generously donating or heavily subsidizing equipment for the project.
In order to meet health code specifications, the space must have a plumbing retrofit as well as some flooring work. The Klamath County Library Foundation is paying for it, there’s no fiscal impact to the County at this time. The BOCC approved the Request For Quote.