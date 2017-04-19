The List Of Regional Math Contest Winners Held At OIT

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. - April is Math Awareness month and in honor of that, OIT recently hosted the 2017 Oregon Tech Regional Math Contest. This event has been sponsored by the Oregon Tech Mathematics department for over 30 years.
The competition brought high school students from all over the Basin to compete including kids from Bonanza, Henley, Hosanna, Klamath Union, Lakeview, Mazama and Triad.
The faculty in the Oregon Tech Math department coaches the students by administering tests, judging the competition as well as providing administrative support. The competitions were in: Algebra I & II, Geometry, Pre-Calculus and Calculus with two sets of tests – Oregon Tech and State.
The State winners will continue on to compete at the State competition and receive a certificate that designates them a qualifier. The Oregon Tech winners are awarded ribbons and this year they were awarded four scholarships to attend Oregon Tech.
Here’s a link to the list of the winners:
Regional Math Contest Winners Lists 2017