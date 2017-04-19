Fish And Wildlife Commission Meeting In Klamath Falls On Friday

By: Christy Lynn
Salem, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) recently released its 2016 Annual Wolf Report as well as a Draft Revised Wolf Management Plan. These documents will be presented at the upcoming Fish and Wildlife Commission meeting, Friday the 21st. The meeting is going on all day, from 8a – 5p and it’s held at the Running Y Ranch Resort’s Ponderosa Room at 5500 Running Y Rd., Klamath Falls, OR 97601
ODFW also released an updated draft of the Wolf Conservation and Management Plan. The draft Plan is the result of a year-long review process to evaluate its effectiveness and address opportunities for improvement. It incorporates the latest science about wolves and includes new sections on potential conservation threats to wolves and non-lethal measures to prevent wolf-livestock conflict. It also updates base information about wolf status, population and distribution, plus management improvements based on actual field experience with wolves.
The presentation of the updated draft Plan at Friday’s meeting is just information only, it’s not being adopted Friday. A date for final consideration and adoption of the Plan has not yet been set. Comments on the Draft Plan may be provided to odfw.commission@state.or.us or in-person at the meetings. For more information on wolves in Oregon, visit www.dfw.state.or.us/wolves.
You can peruse both documents at ODFW’s Wolf webpage dfw.state.or.us/wolves.