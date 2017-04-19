Congratulations To All The 2017 Crystal Apple Award Winners

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – Tuesday night, April 18th at the Ross Ragland Theatre the Crystal Apple Awards were given out, as the Klamath County School District celebrated eight educators representing the work of the entire district.
Superintendent Greg Thede said the eight awardees represent knowledge, creativity, success and dedication – four words that spell out an acronym of KCSD. The theme of the evening was “The Wonderful World of Education,” with the Klamath County School District Honor Choir singing Disney tunes. Carla’s the Dancers Studio accompanying many of the songs and A Touch of Class choir from Henley High School joined on the final number.
This was the 5th year for the Crystal Apple Awards.
And the winners were:
Glenn Vest, Special Education Paraprofessional Brixner Junior High School;
Brittany Carr, Kindergarten Teacher Stearns Elementary;
Jody Beake, Advanced Math Teacher Lost River Jr./Sr. High School;
Kevin Worden, Attendance Secretary Henley High School;
Ashley West, First Grade Teacher Henley Elementary;
Stephanie Harris, Special Education Teacher Mazama High School;
Crystal Hanseth, Printer KCSD District Office;
Rita Hepper, Instructional Coach Chiloquin Elementary