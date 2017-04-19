Be Wary Of Fake Home Inspectors

Salem, Ore. – The Construction Contractors Board (CCB) wants you to be careful of unlicensed home inspectors. CCB has levied over $80 thousand dollars in fines against one phony home inspector who performed dozens of inspections in the past few months.
Gregory Mason Miller of Bend apparently used a license number belonging to a legitimate construction contractor with the same first and last name, along with the name of an unrelated Bend business. In advertising, he claimed to be licensed, bonded and insured. Most of Miller’s projects were in Central and Eastern Oregon.
Home inspectors must be certified by the CCB and are done so only after passing a national exam. Also, a home inspection business must hold a CCB-issued contractor license, Miller was neither certified nor was he licensed.
CCB Enforcement Manager Stan Jessup said Miller was “doing significant business without offering any of the consumer protections that come with licensing, including a bond and CCB record that would alert potential clients to any history of problems.”
The CCB has added Miller to its new Buyer Beware list that warns the public of chronic offenders. People who make the list generally are phony or predatory contractors who take money and produce little or no work or who repeatedly violate state contracting laws.
Contractors must include their CCB license number on any advertising so you can verify their license. It’s super easy to verify someone’s credentials… visit www.oregon.gov/ccb and enter a license number or name in the orange “Search” feature. If they are valid, the license should show “active” and the full name on the license matches the contractor in question. Call 503-378-4621 for help searching or understanding the results.
Contractors and consumers can report unlicensed contractors and other illegal activity on the CCB’s website or by calling 503-934-2246.