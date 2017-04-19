4-H Dinner And Auction Fundraiser This Saturday

This Saturday April 22nd at the Klamath County Fairgrounds (building #1) it’s the 4-H & Fairgrounds Fundraiser Dinner and Auction

Doors open and the Silent Auction starts at 4:30p; Dinner 6p; Dessert Auction 7p

Live Auction with current Beef 4-H member, auctioneer Colten Wright

No Host Bar, Rockin’ Diamon $30 per person

Gold Table $500. Silver Table $400 and Bronze Table $300 – all tables seat 8

Sponsored by Klamath County Fairgrounds, 4-H & OSU KBREC

For info and to buy tickets call 541-883-7131 or buy tickets at the Fairgrounds