Spring Prescribed Fire Season Starting In South Central Oregon

By: Christy Lynn
Lakeview, Ore. – Prescribed burning will be starting soon. Fire managers at the South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership (SCOFMP) say that since spring temperatures go up and snow levels go down, humidity levels still remain high.
You might notice some smoke on public lands in various areas during the next few months, but don’t panic it’s all part of the continued commitment to protect communities and natural resources from wildfires.
Prescribed burns are a proactive tool used to achieve a number of purposes, including the reduction of hazardous fuels (overgrown vegetation). They can help decrease the threat of high intensity, high-severity wildfires; reduce the risk of insect and disease outbreak; recycle nutrients that increase soil productivity; and improve wildlife habitat.
During this time fire crews also burn piles of wood debris and fuel that are the result of fuel reduction activities in the forest. The spring prescribed burning season lasts as long as weather permits, which may be a few weeks or months, depending on conditions. The burning operations are monitored and patrolled frequently to ensure public safety.
Prescribed burning announcements will be placed at local ranger stations and federal offices prior to ignition. Fremont-Winema National Forest, BLM Lakeview District and Sheldon-Hart Mountain employees are committed to a safe and successful prescribed burning season for both the public and employees.
For more information, please contact Fire Information Officer Sarah Saarloos with the South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership at 541-219-0515 or ssaarloos@fs.fed.us.