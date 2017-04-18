Representative Reschke Responds To Call For Water

By: Christy Lynn
Salem, Ore. – Yesterday, Monday April 17th, a call for water was reportedly issued by the Klamath Tribes and was validated by the Oregon Water Resources Department.
Representative E. Werner Reschke (R-Klamath Falls) issued the following statement following the call for water, as the call impacts water users along Sprague and Williamson rivers and tributaries, including the Upper Klamath Marsh:
“I am very disappointed that this call has been initiated by the Klamath Tribes and validated by the Oregon Water Resources Department at a time when our rivers are literally running over their banks. This decision negatively impacts farmers and ranchers up and down the basin and defies conventional logic. Oregonians lose when we allow one group to exercise exorbitant control over the rights of others.
“The American way is collaboration and good neighbor relations, rather than overreaching exercise of power and rights. I encourage the Klamath Tribes to reconsider and to work together with their neighbors instead of causing strife.”