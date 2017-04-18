Power Restored In The Harbor Isles Area This Morning

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – **As of 6:40 am Pacific Power says all power in the area has restored**
Previous story -
This morning Tuesday, April 18th Pacific Power has an outage in the Harbor Isles area. There are about 300 customers without power, and unfortunately no ETA when it will be fixed. Also no confirmation on what caused the outage, they’ll know more when the crew gets on the scene.
You can call and give them your phone number, they have an automated call back system 1-888-221-7070.
We’ll keep you posted as we receive updates.