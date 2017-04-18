Names Released In Monday’s Fatal Hwy 58 Crash

By: Christy Lynn
Crescent Lake, Ore. – **Updated April 18th, 9pm**
The Oregon State Police have now released the names of those involved in the Hwy 58 accident on Monday April 17th.
The operator of the Subaru, who died as a result of the crash is 26 year old Alex Sergio Serrano of Albany. The operator of the Nissan is 51 year old Duane Cary Sieg of LaPine. His passengers are 51 year old Kaelynn Keyes Sieg and 19 year old Dylan Cole Sieg.
- (Previous Story April 17th) -
Monday morning around 7:15am Oregon State Police responded to a two vehicle collision on Hwy 58 at milepost 67 near Crescent Lake, about 19 miles west of Hwy 97. It appears a car traveling westbound on 58 lost control due to icy roads, slid into oncoming traffic where it hit an SUV.
The driver of the car died at the scene. The operator of the SUV and their two passengers were transported to St. Charles Medical Center in Bend, one by Air Link the other two via ambulance.
Preliminary investigation shows that all involved were wearing seat restraints. The names of all involved are being withheld until family can be notified. We’ll bring you more information as it’s released.