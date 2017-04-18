Oregon’s Unemployment Rate Reaches Record Low In March

By: Christy Lynn
Salem, Ore. - Great news from the job front. Our state’s unemployment rate dropped down to 3.8% last month, down from 4% in February. This is the lowest unemployment rate since records began in 1976. Compare our 3.8% with the nationwide unemployment rate of 4.5%.
Over the past 12 months, 39,500 jobs were added, or a growth of 2.2%. Oregon is still growing faster than the U.S. growth rate of 1.5%. Since one year ago, our state’s construction sector grew the fastest, adding 8,200 jobs, professional and business services added 8,700 jobs, healthcare and social assistance gained 7,600 jobs and information +1,000 jobs.
Meanwhile only two industries cut jobs over the year: mining and logging -100 jobs and wholesale trade -1,000 jobs.
For help finding jobs and training resources, visit one of the state’s WorkSource Oregon Centers or go to: www.WorkSourceOregon.org.