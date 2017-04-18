Klamath Falls Is The 30th Safest City In The State

By: Christy Lynn
Washington, D.C. – New research from the National Council for Home Safety and Security shows that Klamath Falls is the 30th safest city in Oregon. Thei Council’s annual Safest Cities in Oregon Report for this year just came out.
#1 is Brookings followed by Umatilla, Newberg-Dundee, Silverton, and Hood River rounds out the Top 5. The bottom 5 are: Roseburg, Florence, Ontario, Grants Pass and Astoria.
The National Council for Home Safety and Security is a trade association comprised of home security professionals across the United States. The council advocates for safe communities and home safety with a strong focus on community involvement.
To get their findings, the council combined data from the most recent FBI Crime Reports, population data, and their own research to create their rankings.
1. Brookings
2. Umatilla
3. Newberg-Dundee
4. Silverton
5. Hood River
6. Keizer
7. Talent
8. Monmouth
9. Pendleton
10. Dallas
11. Winston
12. La Grande
13. Central Point
14. Independence
15. Bend
16. Corvallis
17. Hermiston
18. Sutherlin
19. The Dalles
20. Ashland
21. Albany
22. McMinnville
23. Woodburn
24. Baker City
25. Redmond
26. Eugene
27. Milton-Freewater
28. Stayton
29. Salem
30. Klamath Falls
31. North Bend
32. Springfield
33. Eagle Point
34. Lebanon
35. Madras
36. Roseburg
37. Florence
38. Ontario
39. Grants Pass
40. Astoria
To see more visit alarms.org/the-safest-cities-in-oregon-2017