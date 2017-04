Saturday April 22nd, join fundraising efforts for the Tulelake-Butte Valley Fair with Casino Night at the Tulelake Fairgrounds. Casino and Bar open at 5:30 pm, with an Italian Buffet Dinner at 6:30 pm (single~$30. couple~$50. table for eight~$300) ~A no host bar, live auction, roulette, craps, black jack, grand prize raffle and more.

Tickets available at the fair office or call: 530-667-5312