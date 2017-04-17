Yet One More Fatal Accident From This Past Weekend

By: Christy Lynn
North Bend, Ore. – We had reports of several car accidents Friday through Sunday on our highways in which a number of fatalities resulted. But now we’re hearing of one more.
Reportedly on Sunday April 16th, around 4:30pm, Oregon State Police were notified of a single vehicle collision on Highway 101 at milepost 243 near North Bend, north of Coos Bay.
Authorities believe 66 year old Thomas A. Eyrich of Coquille was driving southbound on 101 when his SUV left the roadway for some reason and entered the soft shoulder. The SUV then went into a ditch, became airborne and hit the ground, rolling and finally coming to “an uncontrolled rest in some trees overhanging a creek.”
No word on exactly what caused the accident, but the driver Mr. Eyrich was pronounced dead at the scene. No other vehicles or occupants were involved in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.