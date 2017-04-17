Siskiyou County Has A Missing Man And Now A Body In The Klamath River

Happy Camp, Cal. – On Friday, April 14th, at about 6:30pm the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) received a report of a possible dead body floating in Indian Creek in the Happy Camp area. A SCSO deputy arrived at the 2nd Avenue Bridge and saw what appeared to be the body of a heavy-set male adult floating in the river in swift-moving water. The body was last seen in the vicinity of the Klamath River at the Indian Creek River Access point.
A search by SCSO and California Highway Patrol (CHP) units failed to locate the body as it entered the Klamath River access point. The next day, Saturday, April 15th, SCSO started a new search along with a fixed-wing aircraft from the CHP’s Northern Division. Still nothing. They brought in the amphibious teams, SCSO’s Search and Rescue team, SCSO Water Safety Unit and the SCSO Dive Team.
As of Sunday night the body hasn’t been found. Search conditions have been hazardous, the water levels remain high, and the water is moving swiftly along the Klamath River. Muddy water is also adversely affecting search efforts.
Shortly after the search for the suspected dead body was started, relatives of a Happy Camp man reported him missing. At this time, authorities don’t know if the body seen in the river is that of the man missing. Mr. Benjamin Arthur Camarena, 42, of Happy Camp (pictured) was last seen riding his horse on Indian Creek Road in the Happy Camp area at about the time the body in the river was reported. The horse reportedly returned without the rider. Camarena is 5’11, 210 lbs, Brown hair and eyes ad is of Native American descent.
According to Sheriff Jon Lopey, “We will do all we can to find the body suspected to be deceased in the Klamath River. The CHP has been very helpful and we will request additional aircraft on Sunday if the search does not end successfully on Saturday. We allocated additional field and investigative resources to the Happy Camp area as well to investigate his disappearance and find out if people who saw him or associated with him.”
They were going to use a CHP helicopter for the search on Sunday but I’ve not yet heard back from the SCSO at the time this was written.
Anyone with any information about the suspected dead body or anyone with information about Mr. Camarena’s whereabouts or his activities prior to his disappearance is urged to contact the SCSO’s 24-hour Dispatch Center at (530) 841-2900.