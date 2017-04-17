Quite The Deadly Weekend On Our State’s Highways

Various Locations, Ore. – Saturday afternoon April 15th, Oregon State Police responded to the report of a two vehicle head-on car crash on Hwy 18 near, just east of McMinnville in Yamhill County (pictured).

Officials determined that a Dodge Caravan operated by 59 year old William Eugene Stockinger and his passenger 65 year old Linda Louise Stockinger from Tualatin had been westbound on Hwy 18 when it crossed into the eastbound lane. A Chevy Impala was driven by 54 year old, Marc Geoffrey Sloan from Bellevue Washington had been eastbound and attempted to avoid, but was unable to avoid the nearly head-on collision. The impact caused the Impala driven by Sloan, to rotate and flip over the guardrail and down an embankment. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Caravan, is being treated at a Portland area hospital. His wife, who was in the rear or the van and not wearing a seatbelt, was airlifted to Portland but died from her injuries. Still no official word on the cause of the crash. Hwy 18 was closed for approximately six hours during the investigation and reopened just after 9:00pm.

Then Saturday night, a pedestrian was reportedly hit by a semi. This happened on I-5 at the edge of the Grants Pass city limits. Authorities believe that a semi tractor towing a box trailer owned and operated by Francisco Diaz of Marysville, California, was traveling southbound on Interstate 5 in the right lane. A pedestrian, 54 year old Leta Baertschiger from Grants Pass, was walking in the right lane. Diaz was unable to avoid Baertschiger and struck her in the roadway. She was pronounced deceased on scene. Baertschiger is reportedly the wife of Grants Pass based state Senator Herman Baertschiger.

Diaz was uninjured and cooperated with investigators while a reconstruction was completed. Both southbound lanes were shut down for approximately one hour following the crash before one lane was reopened for traffic. Approximately one and a half hours after the crash the second lane was opened. A detour was set up during the investigation.

And finally, very early Sunday morning, April 16th, 22 year old Shayla Marie Coleman of Coquille died, as her car went off an embankment off Hwy 42 near Myrtle Point and hit a tree. No other occupants and officials believe she may have fallen asleep at the wheel.