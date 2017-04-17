Salem Man Dies On Hwy 58 Crash In Klamath County Monday Morning

By: Christy Lynn
Crescent Lake, Ore. – Monday morning around 7:15am Oregon State Police responded to a two vehicle collision on Hwy 58 at milepost 67 near Crescent Lake, about 19 miles west of Hwy 97. It appears a car traveling westbound on 58 lost control due to icy roads, slid into oncoming traffic where it hit an SUV.
The driver of the car died at the scene. The operator of the SUV and their two passengers were transported to St. Charles Medical Center in Bend, one by Air Link the other two via ambulance.
Preliminary investigation shows that all involved were wearing seat restraints. The names of all involved are being withheld until family can be notified. We’ll bring you more information as it’s released.