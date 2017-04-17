OIT Gets 2nd Place In NSPS Competition

Klamath Falls, Ore. – And the good news for OIT keeps on coming. On Friday, it was announced that the Oregon Tech Geomatics Club, led by senior student Aquila Reed and sophomore Mosier Locke took second place in the annual National Society of Professional Surveyors (NSPS) Surveying Competition, Baccalaureate Division that was held in Washington, D.C.
The NSPS Student Competition is an annual event open to all 2-4 year Geomatics and Surveying degree programs across the country. This year’s competition had three components: a technical paper that discusses the project; a poster session of that project that is displayed during the competition; and a 25-minute oral presentation of the project.
Student teams were given a theme last fall, which was “High-Precision Vertical Control Applications” and then they have to design and complete a surveying project.
Lucky enough to work with the Oregon Tech Facilities Department, the Geomatics team prepared a High Precision Vertical Control Network in Boivin Hall. The building which is on the OIT campus was built in 1974. The original construction had a portion of the building installed on fill soil, and the design of the building has a basement that is not as large as the ground level floor. These factors combined to create a “less than stable” ground surface for the building. In September 1993, two earthquakes measuring 5.9 and 6.0 were experienced in the Klamath Falls area. While the impact to the campus was minimal, there was damage to Boivin Hall like minor cracking in the first floor slabs and surrounding sidewalks, along with misalignment of some interior doorways and walls.
The purpose of the project was to design a control survey to determine any future movement of Boivin Hall. The project had over 40 precise control points that can monitor any vertical movement of less than 1 millimeter. This project can also be used by campus Facilities to be a prototype for other buildings on campus.
In addition to Aquila and Moiser, many other students were involved in the project including Katie Singleton, Bryan Mayberry, Cindy Irvin, Josh Peach (Medford, OR), Daniel Undell, Riley Edwards, Cole Davis and Michael Ness (Klamath Falls, OR). Many members of the faculty provided technical support and consultation including Dr. CJ Riley, Associate Professor of Civil Engineering; Jack Walker, PLS, Professor of Geomatics; and Mason Marker, Associate Professor of Geomatics. Mitch Duryea, PLS, Online Education Adjunct, served as faculty advisor for the team and attended the competition with them.
