OIT – Best Value College In The State

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – The news seems to be getting better every day for Oregon Institute of Technology. Apparently having a degree from OIT, is basically like having the highest return on investment (ROI) of any colleges or universities in the state.
In the study “Best Value Colleges” SmartAsset compares which colleges and universities offer the best career and salary return against tuition costs as well as any debt load that students have incurred. They looked at five factors including tuition, student living costs, scholarship and grant offerings, retention rate and starting salary. The study gave 25% weighting to starting salary, tuition, and living costs; and 12.5% weighting to scholarships, grants and student retention rate to determine the ranking of schools.
Apparently Oregon Tech grads earn an average starting salary of $59,500 which is over $9 thousand dollars higher than the next university in the rankings. Compare that to the national average starting salary for college graduates is $45,727. Plus, OIT is also among the lowest cost for tuition and student living costs.
The sources used to formulate this study included research by the National Center for Educational Statistics, Payscale and College InSight.
