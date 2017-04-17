High Speed Multi County Chase Finally Comes To An End

By: Christy Lynn
Douglas County, Ore. – Saturday morning April 15th, an attempt to stop a Mazda passenger car traveling at 130 mph in a 55mph speed zone on Interstate 5 in Jackson County was stopped by Oregon State Police for public safety reasons.
Later they found the same car parked on Interstate 5, this time in Josephine County. When OSP contacted the driver and said he was in a high risk stop and he wasn’t free to leave the scene, he left. Took off on I-5 at a high rate of speed and again the pursuit was discontinued for public safety.
Later still that morning, the same car was seen again going over 100 mph on I-5, this time in Douglas County. So the third pursuit began and then it too was also called off so they could coordinate with several other police units to utilize spike strips.
Finally the driver of the Mazda got stuck behind traffic and stopped in the fast lane near on I-5. The driver was identified as 29 year old Manoel Batista Dos Santos of Los Angeles. He is lodged at the Douglas County Jail for Reckless Driving and Felony Elude and was cited for a speeding violation and Felony Elude in Jackson County and Felony Elude in Josephine County. There were no passengers in the vehicle.