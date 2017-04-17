Get Outside For National Park Week

Washington, D.C. – It’s National Park Week this week. Now through Sunday April 23rd, all over the country, hundreds of programs and events will be available for visitors to experience as they also experience new places.
“Our National Parks are our national treasure,” said Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke. “The lessons you learn from the land and the park rangers cannot be learned anywhere else on earth. As we head into the next 100 years of the Park Service, I’m looking at ways to improve infrastructure and visitor experience while conserving the precious lands for generations to come.”
Acting National Park Service Director Michael F. Reynolds said “There are 417 national parks and each one has a story to tell. There are endless options during National Park Week to discover someplace or something out of the ordinary. Whether one seeks relaxation, exhilaration, or inspiration, there is something for everyone in a national park.”
Here are some ways you and your family can celebrate National Park Week:
Try Something New
Introductory programs during National Park Week might just get you hooked on a new interest. Brush up on astronomy at a Night Sky Party in Saguaro National Park, go birding at Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine, take a photo workshop at Cumberland Gap National Historical Park, make pottery at Ocmulgee National Monument, dance to Cajun music at Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve, or try your hand at surf fishing at Gateway National Recreation Area.
Save Some Money
There will be free entrance to all national parks during the weekends of National Park Week. The 118 National Park Service sites that normally charge entrance fees will offer free admission on April 15, 16, 22, and 23. There are also free or reduced rate annual passes available for active duty military families, fourth grade students, senior citizens, volunteers, and people with permanent disabilities.
Become a Junior Ranger
National Park Week starts with National Junior Ranger Day on April 15. Throughout the country, kids of all ages can take part in family friendly events and earn a park-specific Junior Ranger badge. Children can see a bald eagle up close at Mississippi National River and Recreation Area, participate in crafts at Lowell National Historical Park, go on an archeology dig at Chiricahua National Monument, or test their global positioning system (GPS) skills in Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park.
Fill a Park Prescription
The second annual Park Prescription Day will be filled with activities that showcase the physical, mental, and psychological health benefits of time in nature. Supported by increasing scientific evidence, many medical doctors now write prescriptions for the outdoors as an antidote for ailments such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and depression. On April 23, dozens of parks, including Golden Gate National Recreation Area, Shenandoah National Park, Capulin Volcano National Monument, Tumacácori National Historical Park, Prince William Forest Park, Hot Springs National Park, and park partners will host activities that include hikes, health screenings, yoga, and volleyball.
Go Wild on Earth Day
Spend some time outside on Earth Day, April 22. Attend a wildlife festival on the Natchez Trace Parkway, go for a walk on the wild side at Cabrillo National Monument, learn to canoe on the Niobrara National Scenic River, make an appearance at a drama festival at Chamizal National Memorial, listen to a concert at Buffalo National River, weave a pine needle basket at Fort Matanzas National Monument, or meet a Civil War soldier at Stones River National Battlefield.
Visit www.nps.gov to plan your park visit. The site contains trip planning information and a calendar of events. Use #FindYourPark, #EncuentraTuParque and #NPS101 on social media during National Park Week to join in the fun!