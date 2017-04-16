Hwy 38 Reopened, But Expect Delays Due To Work All Week

By: Christy Lynn
Scottsburg, Ore. – **Update** As of 4:30pm on Sunday April 16th ODOT says Oregon 38 will be reopened at Scottsburg Bridge today at 5 p.m. One lane will be open. Expect 10-15-minute delays. Watch for flaggers providing traffic control. Reduce speeds and drive with caution. Bridge repair work will continue for the next week.
(Previous story )
Part of Hwy 38 is closed due to a bad wreck. Wednesday afternoon, April 12th Oregon State Police responded to the report of commercial truck that had crashed on the Scottsburg Bridge, halfway between Reedsport and Elkton on Hwy 38 at milepost 16.
Amazingly the driver was not seriously injured. 26 year old Sergi Borodin from Seattle was hauling empty wooden pallets when he lost control of the semi and crashed through the Scottsburg Bridge railing. He was trapped and had to be extricated by rescue personnel.
Borodin was transported to a hospital in the area with minor injuries and reportedly already released. The crash did result in the truck’s trailer falling into the river and pallets floating downstream. Diesel fuel from the truck also spilled into the river and is being addressed now by the DEQ.
Officials are still investigating but they do believe that speed may be a contributing factor, the driver was issued a citation for several traffic violations. At this time there is no ETA to reopen the highway. ODOT bridge engineers are on site with ODOT maintenance staff.
Authorities are suggesting travelers trying to get between I-5 and the coast, take Hwy 42 or 126 instead.
OSP was assisted by the Scottsburg Fire Department, Douglas Sheriff’s Office, Reedsport Police Department, ODOT and the Coos Bay Fire HAZMAT Team.