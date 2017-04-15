OSP Searching For Three People Regarding Friday’s Fatal Accident

By: Christy Lynn
Rickreall, Ore. – **Updated Saturday April 15th, 6pm**
Michala Ann Brown, the person wanted as a person of interest, was located and is in custody and cooperating with the investigation.
Now however, Oregon State Police are seeking to speak with three other persons of interest. Those persons are:
*Makayla C. Aldeguer, age 23, of McMinnville (pictured above)
*Brenden James Duck, age 19, of McMinnville
*Jessica M. Jaeger, age 19, of Sheridan
OSP is asking if anyone knows the location of the above persons or has information about the incident to call 800-452-7888.
*Updated Friday 5pm April 14th*
OSP looking for 22 year old Michala Ann Brown, last known to live in McMinnville but she also has relatives in Dayton. She is a person of interest an Oregon State Police that involves a stolen vehicle, a vehicle fire and also a fatal hit and run involving a motorcyclist.
*Previous Story -
Friday April 14th around 6:30am, Oregon State Police was notified of a fatal motorcycle crash in Polk County on Hwy 22 just outside Dallas, Oregon. Shortly after arriving on scene of the motorcycle accident, OSP was then notified of a car fire nearby.
OSP determined that the vehicle on fire had been reported stolen out of Lincoln County several days earlier. Evidence at the scene of the motorcycle accident links to that stolen car, which was a black Prius. The victim in the motorcycle fatality is 43 year old James Rudolph Osredkar from Sheridan.
If you were perhaps in the area and the time or the crash or the car fire or have any information where authorities can locate Ms. Brown, please contact OSP Dispatch at 800-452-7888.