Federal Taxes For 2016 Due Tuesday April 18th

By: Christy Lynn
Washington, D.C. – Got your 2016 federal taxes done? Hope so as the deadline is Tuesday. Usually it’s April 15th for us all to file but due to Easter Sunday this year, the new date is April 18th.
If you need more time to prepare your tax return you can always file an extension. Two ways you can do this, either download Form 4868 from IRS.gov or you can do it all online via e-file: irs.gov/uac/free-file-extension-for-free.
Keep in mind that an extension of time to file your return does not grant you any extension of time to pay your taxes. April 18 is the deadline for most to pay taxes owed and avoid penalty and interest charges.