Wrapping Up National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – This week April 9th-15th is National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week. Each year, the second week of April is dedicated to the men and women who work as 9-1-1- dispatchers, communications operators, radio control personnel any and all of those who utilize telephones, radios and computers to provide support to Law Enforcement, Fire Services, Emergency Medical Services and other governmental field personnel.
Klamath 9-1-1 Emergency Communications District honor their dedicated dispatchers who handle nearly 10 thousand phone calls each month generating nearly 6 thousand calls for service for 30 different public safety responder agencies.
This year our local 9-1-1 center is recognizing their dispatchers and call takers with small gifts of appreciation throughout the week. I asked what the goodies were this year but because the surprises last all week they won’t tell me! In the past, they’ve given out meals, coffee gift cards, a popcorn maker, agency sweatshirts, 911 promotional items in goody bags and the like, so it’ll be some things along those lines.
When you dial 9-1-1 in Klamath County, and one of these call-takers or dispatchers answers your call – know where you are and stay on the line so they can help get the assistance you need! Remember 9-1-1 is for emergencies only.
For more information on Klamath 911 visit www.klamath911.com www.facebook.com/klamath911