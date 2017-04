Thursday, April 27 from 6:00-7:30 PM- Ponderosa Middle School hosts a ‘meet and greet’ with Principal Daymond Monteith. Topics will include: discipline actions directed by the school district policies, programs in place to support students that are victims of aggression, and how parents can become part of the solutions to problems.

Dinner will be served

Please RSVP to: Cindy Smith (541) 883-4740 email: SmithCi@kfalls.k12.or.us