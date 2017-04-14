OSP Looking For Driver Involved In Fatal Crash And Car Fire

By: Christy Lynn
Rickreall, Ore. – Friday April 14th around 6:30am, Oregon State Patrol was notified of a fatal motorcycle crash in Polk County on Hwy 22 just outside Dallas, Oregon. Shortly after arriving on scene of the motorcycle accident, OSP was then notified of a car fire nearby.
OSP determined that the vehicle on fire had been reported stolen out of Lincoln County several days earlier. Evidence at the scene of the motorcycle accident links to that stolen car, which was a black Prius. OSP is not releasing the deceased motorcyclist until the family has been notified.
If you were perhaps in the area and the time or the crash or the car fire, and have any information, please contact OSP Dispatch at 800-452-7888.