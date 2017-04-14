New Graduates Of The Basic Corrections Class

By: Christy Lynn
Salem, Ore – Congratulations to the new graduating class of the Basic Corrections #BCL026 on their successful completion of basic training at the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training facility in Salem.
The ceremony and reception will be next Friday morning the 21st also in Salem. Family and friends of the graduates are invited to attend.
The students from our area include: Deputy Sheriff Justin Davidson, Klamath County Sheriff’s Office
And in Jackson County: Deputy Sheriff Adam Alavezos, Deputy Sheriff Justin Munyon, Deputy Sheriff Cory Pine, Deputy Sheriff Christopher Watkins
The Department of Public Safety Standards and Training (DPSST) provides training to more than 25,000 students each year throughout Oregon and at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem certifies qualified officers at various levels from basic through executive; certifies qualified instructors; and reviews and accredits training programs throughout the state based on standards established by the Board.