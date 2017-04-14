Landmark Legislation Passed Today In Oregon

By: Christy Lynn
Salem, Ore – On Friday April 14th, the Oregon House Healthcare Committee passed landmark legislation to make sure reproductive health accessible to all across the state.
The Reproductive Health Equity Act, House Bill 3391, removes financial barriers and ensures that every Oregonian is empowered to make their own decisions about whether and when to become a parent. Limitations on reproductive health services can have profoundly harmful effects on public health and on an individual person’s life opportunities.
Particularly at risk are those who already face barriers such as low-income women, women of color, immigrant women, young women, survivors of domestic violence and transgender and gender-nonconforming people.
House Bill 3391 is sponsored by 21 State Representatives and 10 State Senators.
This landmark legislation closes multiple gaps in reproductive health coverage:
- Requires all commercial plans to cover the entire cost of the full range of reproductive health services – including family planning, vasectomy and abortion – without deductible or co-pay by the patient.
- Establishes coverage for reproductive health care, especially postpartum care for new mothers for Oregonians who are categorically excluded from health programs due to citizenship status.
- Assures access without government interference to the full range of reproductive healthcare, including abortion.
- Prohibits discrimination on the basis of gender identity in reproductive health coverage.
