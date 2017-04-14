Governor Kate Brown Orders Flags At Half Staff Saturday April 15th

By: Christy Lynn
Salem, Ore – Governor Kate Brown today ordered all flags at public institutions to be flown at half-staff in honor of Umatilla native, Staff Sgt. Austin Bieren. Flags should be lowered from sunrise to sunset on the date of his memorial service, tomorrow Saturday, April 15th.
Governor Brown said “Staff Sgt. Bieren represents the best of Oregon, and I ask all Oregonians to keep his family and friends in their thoughts. Bieren’s legacy of service and sacrifice is a reminder of the risks our military members take daily to preserve peace and protect the United States.”
Staff Sgt. Bieren, 25, of Umatilla, died March 28th in a non-combat incident while supporting operations in northern Syria. Enlisted since 2010, Bieren was assigned to 21st Space Wing at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colorado.