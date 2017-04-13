Oregon House Takes Major Steps to Protect Tenants

By: Christy Lynn
Salem, Ore. – Last week the Oregon House of Representatives took a major step to protect tenants from extreme rent increases and no-cause evictions. Two practices which unfortunately have become more common in some housing markets around the state.
House Bill 2004, which passed by a vote of 31-27, establishes a just cause eviction standard and ends the statewide prohibition on cities and counties implementing local rent stabilization measures.
The Bill, co sponsored by Rep. Karin Power and Rep. Carla Piluso establishes a just cause eviction standard that allows for no-cause termination during the first six months of occupancy. After six months, a landlord may terminate a month-to-month tenancy only for cause, which includes all current available tenant fault-based causes. It also allows for landlords to evict for business or personal reasons, including:
- Landlord intends in good faith to make repairs or renovations and offers the unit to the tenant following the repairs and/or renovations;
- Landlord intends to convert the unit to a non-residential use or demolish it;
- Landlord has accepted an offer to purchase a unit from someone who intends to use it as a primary residence;
- Landlord or immediate family member plans to move into the unit as a primary residence.
If a landlord decides to issue evictions for business or personal reasons, they must give 90-day notice, and they must provide one month’s rent for moving expenses – unless they own four or fewer units. The just cause standard does not apply to landlords who live on the same property as the tenant and have two or fewer units.