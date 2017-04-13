Notes From The Klamath Falls Traffic Control Board Meeting

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The Klamath Falls Traffic Control Board had a meeting recently – this was the latest meeting since September of 2016.
The first item on the agenda was parking on Prescott Street. On Prescott, between Modoc and Siskiyou, it’s very narrow – barely room for two cars to easily pass by each other. Parking therefore really takes up a lot of room. This annoys residents as well as emergency crews who have to maneuver their vehicles in between parked cars on the narrow street. The Board sent out a letter back in February to those that live on that stretch of the road. They only got a few responses back, but they all were unanimous, asking if maybe parking could be prohibited on one side of Prescott. After much discussion, the Board decided to go out and measure both sides of the street. Most likely the side with the least amount of space for parking will be the side they prohibit parking on.
The second item was the speed limit on Michigan Street. One resident had her cat hit by a car that she said was speeding. She was hoping they could install speed bumps or signs, this is on Michigan between Esplanade and Main Street. Speed bumps will probably not be installed because they, like the narrow streets, are very difficult for the emergency vehicles to drive through. They did one speed test and out of about 70 cars, most all were going the speed limit or a little over, but not excessively fast. The test was done between 9a-noon on a weekday, the Board will now do another test later in the afternoon.
The third item was a parking issue in the 6400 block Swan Court. There was a request in January from a business in that area, if the Board could add yellow curbs or no parking signs. Something to deter large trucks from parking there for long periods of time, especially too close to the Stop sign. The Board plans to add a “No Parking Here To Corner” sign soon.
The final item on the agenda, was the downtown intersection of Klamath Ave and 3rd street, where the library is. A number of pedestrians have been having a hard time crossing Klamath at 3rd. A lot of the staff who work at the Courthouse park across from the library in a large lot. It’s a pretty congested area though and it’s difficult for cars to see pedestrians and vice versa. With the diagonal parking spaces in front of the library, the Board discussed maybe changing that to parallel parking. But instead they decided to add a “Crosswalk Ahead” sign or two on Klamath and then rearrange the diagonal parking. Right now there’s one large ADA parking space on Klamath closest to 3rd street. The Board plans to eliminate two of the regular diagonal spots and move the ADA spot over a bit, so it’s not quite as stacked up there at that intersection.