Yet Another Oregon DOC Inmate Found Unresponsive

By: Christy Lynn
Salem, Ore. – On Monday morning, April 10th another Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) inmate died unexpectedly. At the Oregon State Penitentiary in Salem, 51 year old Louis Walls was found unresponsive in his cell at 12:20am. Medical crews began life saving efforts but he was pronounced dead at 12:55am.
As with all unanticipated deaths in state prisons, the Oregon State Police Criminal Investigation Division will be looking into it.
Walls entered DOC custody in 2013 on one count of arson in the first degree out of Jackson County. His earliest release date was 2020. Next of kin has been notified. No other details are available at this time.