Two Candidates’ Names Going To Governor Brown For The DA Consideration

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Sometime after April 17th, Governor Kate Brown will announce her choice for the new Klamath County DA position. A local committee here in Klamath Falls got together last week to interview potential candidates, and whittle the list down to two to be in the running. The vote was unanimous and on Tuesday, April 11th they revealed the two people chosen… EveLyn Costello (pictured L.) as the first choice and second choice, Michael Swanson (pictured below)
Ms. Costello works as a public defender in Klamath Falls and has been doing so for 19 years. Mr. Swanson is a deputy DA for Klamath County and has been practicing in Oregon for 21 years.
The next step was at a meeting on Wednesday April 12th, where the committee presented their selections to the Board of Commissioners and then the Commissioners made their choice. The person whom they have chosen as their preference for the next Klamath County DA is …..actually persons, they chose both.
Commissioners DeGroot and Boyd agreed both names should be submitted. However, Commissioner Minty Morris, absent from the meeting but speaking via proxy Sandy Cox, Administrative Manager for the Board of County Commissioners, said that she’d “prefer that the Board only send one name to the Governor and not a number one and a number two.” Minty Morris believes just submitting one name sends a stronger message.
But the majority ruled so both Ms. Costello and Mr. Swanson’s names will be handed to the Governor tomorrow, personally by Commissioner DeGroot and Heather Tramp, Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce. Keep in mind Governor Brown can appoint anyone she wants, she can take Klamath County’s suggestions into consideration, but she is under no obligation to choose of the two.
Rob Patridge, the previous District Attorney resigned last month, and since then Commissioner Derrick DeGroot has been overseeing that office.
The local committee included: Joe Spendolini, who is the committee chair, County Commissioner Derrick DeGroot, Heather Tramp, Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce, Wes French, Chamber President; Stan Gilbert, Don Gentry, Steve Hedlund and Anthony Rosilez.