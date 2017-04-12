Secretary Of State Richardson Stands Up For Oregon Voter Rights

By: Christy Lynn
Salem, Ore. – Secretary of State Dennis Richardson believes that every Oregonian who is eligible to vote should be able to. A new administrative rule/executive action taken by Secretary Richardson will make it easier for voters to get involved. As well as protecting the voting rights of over 60,000 Oregonians who would otherwise be classified as “inactive” and not be mailed a ballot.
Secretary Richardson said that “this change will protect or restore the voting rights of Oregonians serving our country on military deployments, college students, and voters frustrated with the political system.”
Each election tens of thousands of Oregonians are not sent ballots because their voter registrations were moved to “inactive” status when either they didn’t vote or update their registration information. Officials believe that this will reactivate more than 30,000 additional Oregonians who were previously moved to inactive status.