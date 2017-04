MISSING: 6 pound toy poodle named Red. He’s white/apricot color. No Collar, has license and booster/rabies shots recently

Last seen 1377 Lower Klamath Lake Rd on April 8th around 10:30-11:30pm.

Please call or text Elaine and Mike Sutton mikeelainesutton@yahoo.com

(541)539-8848

$$$$ REWARD$$$$$$