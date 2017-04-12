KCSD Musical Instrument Drive On Saturday

Mazama High School is hosting the Klamath County School District Musical Instrument Drive this weekend.

Noon to 4 p.m., Saturday, April 15 Noon – 4pm in the band room

Organized for the second year in a row by Henley High School senior Spencer Tice this event is a part of his senior capstone project.

Donations of instruments will help the Klamath County School District provide instruments free of charge to students in need at all levels.

Band programs at the KCSD start in fifth grade at Henley, Keno, Stearns, Shasta, Peterson and Ferguson elementary schools. Students starting in elementary classes continue on to middle school and high school. This school year about 45 seventh graders took band at Henley Middle School but Bridges expects twice that number next year.

Tice held an instrument drive in December, when about a dozen instruments were donated.

For more information, contact:

 Henley High School band teacher Jon Bridges at bridgesj@kcsd.k12.or.us,

 Mazama High School band teacher Rob Izzett at izzettr@kcsd.k12.or.us.