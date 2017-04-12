Bald Eagle Being Treated In Hood River

By: Christy Lynn
The Dalles, Ore. – One Bald Eagle was very lucky this week. On Tuesday April 12th, Oregon State Police received a report from a Hood River resident about an injured Bald Eagle.
Jeff Wallace saw the bird sitting on the side of the road and noticed he was not able to fly. Wallace contacted OSP and ODFW who found the bird less than an hour later and transported him/her to the Rowena Wildlife Clinic. Lee Christie, a volunteer at the clinic, told me so far the bird is resting, getting lots of tests run.
Dr. Jean Cypher is attending to him/her and so far there’s no sign that the bird has been shot, but is very lethargic. No sign of wing, talon or beak damage, but one possibility is lead poisoning. Christie says the bird is exhibiting a lot of signs of lead poisoning, but nothing has been confirmed. If that is what happened, most likely since Bald Eagles are scavengers, it might have fed on another animal who was previously shot. We’ll keep you updated if we find out any more information.