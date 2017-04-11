Public Hearing For Tobacco Retail Licensing Penciled In For May

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – Commissioners in an Oregon county have increased the legal age for using and buying tobacco products to 21. California and Hawaii are the only two states that have statewide laws setting the minimum age for tobacco purchase or use at 21, and Oregon lawmakers are considering it.
But Lane County, which includes Eugene, is now the first county in Oregon to raise the age limit from 18. The ordinance was approved recently by a 3-2 vote and applies countywide starting Thursday April 13th.
Meanwhile at the Tuesday April 11th Board of County Commissioners Business Meeting, they have tentatively scheduled a public hearing on proposed Ordinance 90. If passed, Ordinance 90 would mark the beginning of Tobacco Retail Licensing here in the Basin.
The hearing is slated for Tuesday May 2nd at 8:30am at the Commissioner’s Office on Main Street.