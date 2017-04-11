Klamath-Lake Forest Health Partnership Meeting This Week

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – Tomorrow, Wednesday April 12th, The Klamath-Lake Forest Health Partnership invites local forest landowners to attend their monthly meeting. New participants will be welcomed and they’ll discuss current efforts to promote forest health in Klamath and Lake Counties. Also to be discussed efforts to implement all-lands, cross-boundary approaches to treating public land managed by the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management, while offering options to simultaneously treat forestland owned by adjacent private landowners.
There will also be updates from partners including the Klamath Watershed Partnership, Oregon Department of Forestry, OSU—Klamath Basin Research and Extension Center, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, Bureau of Land Management, Fremont-Winema National Forest, forestry consultants and private forest landowners.
Wednesday April 12th, 9a-noon at the Oregon Department of Forestry office at 3200 Delap Road in Klamath Falls.