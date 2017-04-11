Income Tax Filing Deadline Tuesday April 18th This Year

Salem, Ore. – The Department of Revenue is reminding Oregonians that the deadline to file their personal income tax return this year is Tuesday April 18th. Our state alone is expecting over 2 million returns. Megan Denison, the policy and systems manager for the Personal Tax and Compliance Division says “We generally receive about half of the season’s returns before April 1 and the remainder after that.” So far this year they’ve gotten a little over 1 million tax returns.
You can choose to file an extension until August however, an extension to file is not an extension to pay. So if you owe this year, the interest on your tax amount due starts accumulating on April 19, the day after the return is originally due. The IRS does have financial assistance so contact them to see if you qualify.
Here are a few tips and reminders for those who haven’t filed their returns yet:
- E-filing is the fastest way to get your tax refund. On average, taxpayers who e-file their returns and request their refund via direct deposit receive their refund sooner than those who file paper returns and request paper refund checks.
- There are many free or low-cost preparation options available for both federal and Oregon tax returns. Some locations here in the Basin -just check our site under the Community tabs.
- Some software companies offer free software use and e-filing for eligible taxpayers.
- AARP and CASH Oregon provide free and low-cost tax preparation services in local communities.
- All Oregon taxpayers preparing their own return can file electronically at no cost using Oregon’s free fillable forms.
- According to the IRS, many taxpayers who appeared to be eligible for the federal Earned Income Tax Credit didn’t claim it in past tax years. For more information about the credit and eligibility, visit the IRS website at www.irs.gov.
For more information, visit oregon.gov/dor and search for “free tax preparation services.” Also you can get info on filing your personal income tax return at oregon.gov/dor/personal.