Klamath IDEA Center For Entrepreneurship Opens With Ribbon Cutting

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – With a snip of the giant scissors across the giant red ribbon, the Klamath IDEA Center for Entrepreneurship was officially opened! Many of the leaders in the community were there including members of the Klamath County Chamber of Commerce, Klamath County Commissioners, representatives from OSU KBREC, KCEDA, KCC just to name a few.
Kat Rutledge, Director of the KCC Small Business Development and leader of the Klamath IDEA says that the new center will be a place where one can go to get support locally for our “entrepreneurial ecosystem” here in the Basin.
The IDEA Center is open to the public from 9:30am-noon on weekdays, then in the afternoons and evenings, the space will function mostly as a business training classroom for partners of the IDEA Center.
Klamath IDEA’s Resource Partners include: Klamath Community College, KCC Small Business Development Center, South Central Oregon Economic Development District, Klamath County Chamber of Commerce, Oregon Tech, Klamath County Economic Development Association, Oregon State University KBREC, and Business Oregon.
The project was funded largely by a Rural Opportunity Grant from Business Oregon, the state’s economic development agency.
Klamath IDEA Center For Entrepreneurship is located at 803 Main Street, Suite 103 in downtown Klamath Falls, just inside the Washington Federal Bank Building. If you have any questions you can contact Teri Dike SBDC Program Coordinator at 541-880-2278.